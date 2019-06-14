Graff lose 24 Hours of Le Mans LMP2 pole

The #39 Graff Racing Oreca car set the fastest lap during Thursday’s third and final qualifying session, but after failing to stop for scrutineering at the end of the day, the team have had all their lap times from the three combines sessions removed.

Tristan Gommendy was the driver who set the pole position lap for the team, but it was teammate Vincent Capillaire who made the costly error.

Along with losing the pole time, the Graff team have also be fined 1.000 Euros ahead of the events 87th running.

The penalty has resulted in the #28 TDS Racing Oreca being promoted to pole position, with the all French team spearheaded by former 2013 Le Mans winner with Audi Loic Duval, along with teammates Francois Perrodo and Matthieu Vaxiviere.

I just find out that we will start the @24hoursoflemans from pole. I feel for the @GraffRacing as we got our pole from last year taken away for the same reason… Never the less I am super happy for my crew @TDSRacing_live @Matt_vaxiviere #francoisperrodo pic.twitter.com/rxMRxrsZRB — Loic Duval (@loicduval) June 14, 2019

It was Duval who set the quickest lap for the team and subsequently the pole time, with the Graff Oreca car being demoted to fourteenth in class and twenty second overall.

Capillaire’s mistake could be a pivotal one in how the race shapes up, as the LMP2 class was incredibly close throughout qualifying, with the top seven teams separated by just under two seconds.