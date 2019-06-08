Greg Biffle wins in return to NASCAR

In his first NASCAR race since 2016, Greg Biffle is back in Victory Lane. The 2000 series champion, running his first Gander Outdoors Truck Series event since 2004, piloted the #51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota Tundra to victory in Friday’s SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, his first Truck win since 2001.

Biffle, who is currently slated for a part-time run in the Stadium Super Trucks, joined KBM for a practice at Texas’ March race. He officially joined the team for the June race shortly after.

He qualified sixth for the race, while Kyle Busch Motorsports team-mate Todd Gilliland started on the pole. By the end of the first stage, Biffle was running sixteenth, the worst of the three KBM trio (Gilliland seventh, Harrison Burton tenth). Gilliland eventually crashed out in the second stage, while Biffle bounced forward to a sixth-place run.

The race was plagued by cautions throughout, topping out at an event record of thirteen. As wrecks took drivers out of the running and prolonged the stage, Biffle worked his way back to the lead. With thirteen laps remaining, Biffle took the lead after race leader Tyler Ankrum pitted; Matt Crafton could not catch him as he took the win. Another finisher of note is Ross Chastain, who switched from Xfinity to Truck points before the race, in tenth.

Biffle’s last Truck win came on 26 October 2001 at what is now ISM Raceway, while his latest national series win came in the now-Monster Energy Cup Series at Michigan International Speedway in 2013. Incidentally, Biffle’s final race as a full-time Truck driver (2000 season finale at now-Auto Club Speedway) was runner-up Crafton’s first as a series full timer.

On Twitter, team owner Kyle Busch tweeted:

Damn I’m a genius. 🏁🏆 — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 8, 2019

The race is currently the lone scheduled race for Biffle in the series. However, Busch entertained potentially expanding his slate in a Twitter conversation with Gander Outdoors head Marcus Lemonis: