Kibble – The pace has been there but we’ve been unlucky

Aston Martin Racing Academy Driver Patrick Kibble is hoping to continue his progress this weekend after making the transition from the Ginetta Junior Championship to the TF Sport Aston Martin GT4 for the 2019 British GT Championship.

Driving alongside Josh Price, the duo achieved a Silver class points scoring fifth place finish at the season opening race at Oulton Park, following it up with more points finishes at Snetterton with seventh and eighth places.

While the opening races have been shorter sprint-style, this weekend marks the first of the longer endurance races at the Silverstone 500, as competitions battle each other over the course of three hours.

“Snetterton was a tough weekend for me and the team, but I’m very confident that we are going to bounce back.” said Kibble.

“Silverstone is always going to be a special circuit to race at, and I am looking forward to seeing what Josh and I can achieve together.

“The season so far has been a real mixture of fortunes, so hopefully we will be able to have a more positive result on Sunday.

“The pace has been there for both of us, and we have been unlucky. I know that both of us and the team are really determined to make this race count!”

Kibble is currently joint seventh place in the British GT4 Silver Drivers championship, and will be hoping that a strong result at Silverstone will catapult Josh Price and himself up the standings.