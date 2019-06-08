British GT

LIVE: British GT Championship – Silverstone 500 Qualifying

by Nick Smith
The Beechdean AMR Aston Martin Vantage GT4 of Kelvin Fletcher and Martin Plowman at the Wing at Silverstone.
© Craig Robertson

Welcome to live coverage of Qualifying for the 2019 British GT Championship‘s first endurance race, the Silverstone 500. 42 cars are set to take to the track this afternoon in four 10 minute session to set the grid for tomorrow’s big race.

Free practice was a mixed bag, with rain causing significant issues in free practice 1. The second session was a slow starter with much of the hour spent preparing the track for a last gasp battle for the headlines. TF Sport‘s Mark Farmer and Nicki Thiim topped FP1 while Ben Green set an astonishing time on slicks in the last minutes of FP2 for the top spot. In GT4 it was HHC Motorsport thanks to Dean MacDonald in the first outing while Sennan Proctor showed Steller Performance‘s Snetterton pace wasn’t a flash in the pan. The Audi topped the second session.

Qualifying for the longer races is based on an average of two times, the best set by the Am driver first, then the best the car’s Pro can turn out. Where cars have two silver drivers, and are entered into the Silver Cup, the team nominate drivers for each session. These include Team Parker Racing‘s #7 Bentley, where Glynn Geddie gets to fill the role of Am and the #96 Aston Martin of Optimum Motorsport where Bradley Ellis will go first.

GT4 silver cup cars comprise 16 entries so we won’t run down the full list here. There is another car which gets to nominate though, the Balfe Motorsport entry for Stewart Proctor and Maria Flewitt, which forms the only Am/Am entry on the grid. For this qualifying session Proctor, father of Lewis Proctor, will go first and not battle his son for pole. The younger Proctor is out second in the Silver Cup entered #5 McLaren from Tolman Motorsport.

This live blog will update automatically on a regular basis. There is no need to refresh your browser.

Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing. For 2019 I am specialising in the British GT Championship and will be writing all race weekend content for this series.

