British GT

LIVE: British GT Championship – Silverstone 500

by Nick Smith
written by Nick Smith
LIVE: British GT Championship – Silverstone 500
© Craig Robertson

Welcome to live coverage of the longest race on the British GT Championship calendar for 2019. The Silverstone 500 is contested over three hours of racing and is the first race of the year which includes refueling.

TF Sport have taken both pole positions, the #47 Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3 of Jonny Adam and Graham Davidson takes the overall pole while the #95 of Josh Price and Patrick Kibble starts at the head of the GT4 field.

This live blog will refresh automatically, there is no need to refresh your browser.
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing. For 2019 I am specialising in the British GT Championship and will be writing all race weekend content for this series.

Related articles

TF Sport Take Both Poles for Silverstone 500

LIVE: British GT Championship – Silverstone 500 Qualifying

TF Sport Claim FP1 Honours at Silversone

Countdown to Le Mans 2019: The LM GTE...

Preview: British GT Championship – Silverstone 500

Kibble – The pace has been there but...

Silverstone 500 Entry List Continues to Grow

Sir Chris Hoy returns to British GT with...

TF Sport Confirm Am WEC Entry Intentions for...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More