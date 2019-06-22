British GT

LIVE: British GT R6 Qualifying – Donington Park

by Nick Smith
Nick Smith
© Craig Robertson

Welcome to live coverage of qualifying for the sixth round of the 2019 British GT Championship at Donington Park. This morning saw two free practice sessions, with GT3 honours split between TF Sport‘s #2 Aston Martin and Barwell Motorsport‘s #72 Lamborghini. In the GT4 class it was the Multimatic Motorsports Mustang GT4 of Seb Priaulx and Scott Maxwell which topped both sessions.

Qualifying for the 2 hour race tomorrow takes place over four 10 minute sessions. First up are the Am drivers in GT3, then the Pros have their turn. At the end of the second session, the fastest times from each driver are added together to set the qualifying time for the entry. After the GT3 cars have had their turn, GT4 Am and GT4 Pro then each have ten minutes to set their times.

This live blog will update regularly with the action. There is no need to refresh your browser.
