Nathan Edwards joins MRM for Croft

Renault UK Clio Cup championship leading team MRM Racing have announced that Nathan Edwards will join their squad for the next rounds at Croft on 15/16 June.

Edwards will race alongside current championship leader Jack Young and Brett Lidsey who currently lies second overall behind his teammate.

With his return to the Clio Cup grid, Nathan is hoping that more outings are to come after Croft. Saying, “The plan is to be on the grid a few more times after Croft as well.

“It might be the final year for the UK Clio Cup but still nothing comes close for drivers looking to gain credibility in front of the touring car teams and potential sponsors and I want to take every opportunity I get to do the best I can.”

Team Principal Mike Ritchie has set his aims high for the weekend at Croft. He said, “Nathan is a very exciting talent and we’re delighted to be running him alongside Jack and Brett at Croft.

“We were fortunate to achieve a pair of 1-2 results at Donington Park last time out so the next thing would be an even rarer 1-2-3 – Nathan knows how tough this grid is but he’s certainly got the ability to help give us a chance of a result like that…”