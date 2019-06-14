Nathan Heathcote makes a return to Croft, but on the Tarmac for the first time

Nathan Heathcote, is set to return to Croft Circuit, in North Yorkshire, this weekend, with the goal of getting his Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup campaign back on track.

Going into the last rounds at Donington Park, Heathcote was leading the highly competitive AM Class championship, but he ended the weekend third after getting caught up in Fin Green’s accident, resulting in a badly damaged car.

Heathcote has been to Croft before but this time it’s a whole new ball game. Previously it was on the Rallycross circuit on his way to the 2017 British Rallycross Championship title, now it’s on the technical 2.1 mile track, which has been recently resurfaced and shares only two corners with the Rallycross circuit.

Despite some time on a simulator, Heathcote will have to hit the ground running, to get up to speed with this difficult circuit before qualifying on Saturday. That said, the 22 year old from Kent, seems up for this one.

Nathan explained, “We obviously finished Donington with a smashed up car and lost a load of points in two crashes, so I’ve had two months to think about that and want to get this season back on track.

“We’ve raced and won at Croft before but unfortunately that was sideways style and only a couple of relevant corners so not sure how useful that is to be honest!

“What has been good is using our friends’ simulator; so we at least know roughly which way the circuit goes. It’s a long drive up but we’ll be breaking it up with a visit to Plant Worx on the way up for work, it will be like a road trip!”