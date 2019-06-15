Nick Tandy – “We will crash trying to win rather than settle for second”

24 Hours of Le Mans winner Nick Tandy has declared that his “only aim” is to take victory at the historic race as he looks to take his first-ever Le Mans win in the GTE Pro class.

Tandy, who took overall victory alongside Earl Bamber and Nico Hülkenberg in 2015, continues to race alongside the former as well as Patrick Pilet for the #93 Porsche GT Team in the Weathertech Sportscar Championship.

However, the German marque has their sights firmly fixated upon the Circuit de la Sarthe with Tandy remarking that “we will crash trying to win rather than settle for second so the only aim is to win.”

“If we have a chance to fight around at the front and be somewhere near into the last sort of six hours come Sunday morning and afternoon then we’ll get our elbows out and go for it because for us in our car and also the sister car that come from the US we have no points to score here it’s just about results.” added Tandy.

“Of course we score manufacturer points but for sure is already lots of the manufacturers championship so really the stress is all off, it’ll be nice to get a trophy but in the end we will crash trying to win rather than settle for second so the only aim is to win.” He continued.

Tandy also stressed the strength of the GT class at this years Le Mans; declaring it “possibly the pinnacle of the class”.

“We’ve got 17 of the best GT cars teams manufacturers ever assembled for this race at Le Mans this year. It’s like you say it’s possibly the pinnacle of the class you know since I’ve known it definitely so these races that are really close and competitive they’re the ones that mean the most.” Tandy said.

The 34-year old Brit also had time to refer to his teams qualifying performance, stating that “it wasn’t ideal” despite the #93 car being placed as the leading Porsche at the rear of the second row.

Tandy stated, “We are on the second row the grid for the race. So it’s better than the third row but not as good as the first. We didn’t have such a smooth few sessions, there were other cars that let’s say were more fortunate with their qualifying attempts to do a fast lap.

“I know from all Porsche’s it wasn’t ideal and I was not as lucky and as good as we were last year when we were locked out the front row, but we’re happy”