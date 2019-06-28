Preview: 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup – Oulton Park

Elite Motorsport’s Harry King took back the Championship lead at Croft, after dominating the Pro Class, taking two race wins, and only missing out on a hat-trick after incurring a 10 second penalty in race two for jumping the start; King will be on form and eager not to slip up at Oulton Park.

Just 33 points behind in the standings comes Tom Hibbert, who had a strong weekend at Croft, claiming two podium finishes including a race win. Rob Boston Racing’s Will Burns also moved up the table after collecting a second place in race two, his fourth podium of the season. Team HARDs Mike Epps also moved up the table after claiming two podium finishes.

The championship leader going into Croft, Reece Somerfield, had an appalling weekend, finishing just one of the three races, slipping from first to fifth in the standings.

New boys, Carlito Miracco and RBRs Simon Rudd will both be in buoyant mood after taken their first podium finishes at Croft.

Total Control Racings Fin Green also had a poor weekend at Croft, finishing just once over the weekend, could the weekends results just be a lack of confidence after his huge smash at Donington, no doubt Green will answer that this weekend at Oulton. Tom Barley will also be looking to improve after a poor weekend at Croft too.

This weekend also sees the return of team boss, Declan Jones to the Supercup, returning to his home circuit and the Supercup for the first time since 2017.

In the Am Class, Century Motorsport’s Nathan Heathcote, reclaimed the top spot after three podium finishes including a race wins in very poor conditions.

Man of the moment though, is Supercup Legend, Colin White, who collected two class wins (his 50th and 51st class wins respectively) and a third place, putting him fifth in the championship, just behind Mister consistent, Lucky Khera.

Darron Lewis, lost his top spot in the standings, despite picking up a podium finish, he does however stay about James Kell who picked up his first pole position and Third top three finish. AK Motorsport’s Carl Garnett had his best weekend yet, picking up his first podium at his home circuit.

Century Motorsport duo, Jack Oliphant and Peter Bassill are hoping to improve their results at Oulton, as are Dan Kirby and Lee Frost.

With only 60 points separating the top seven places, the Super competitive Am class could be the battle to watch, it could well go down to the last race of the season.