Project 1 unveil Porsche art car ahead of 24 Hours of Le Mans test day

Porsche Motorsport customer team Project 1 Motorsport have unveiled a new look ahead of the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans as they team up with artist Richard Phillips.

The traditional yellow and black car will be replaced by the multicoloured livery that was born from a design by Richard Phillips and brought to life in cooperation with Porsche Digital, who set new standards in the field of vehicle design and foiling with their product “Second Skin”, and Andy Blackmore.

“Art Cars have a long history at Le Mans. With our breathtaking design, we continue to write it down, “ explained team boss Axel Funke.

“Our first season in the Endurance World Championship was very special for all of us. So we are all the more pleased to once again be able to offer our fans and partners something special for the most important race of the year.”

Credit: Team Project 1

The American artist behind the design said that he was proud of his work and enjoyed the challenge of bringing his work to people via a different medium.

“This is a great opportunity for me to present my art in a whole new way,” said the Phillips. “For the design in Le Mans I decided to combine three of my works. This is a completely new aspect and shows what is possible in terms of car design. The result makes me proud and I hope to give the fans a great pleasure. “

Porsche Digital are showcasing their “Second Skin” ahead of releasing it to the public, allowing customers to customise their cars via Porsche rather than using aftermarket vehicle wraps.

Credit: Team Project 1

“With the project we want to show what is possible in terms of car design and that there are no limits to the imagination of Second Skin “, said Simon Weiss, Porsche Digital and co-developer of Second Skin.

Egidio Perfetti, Patrick Lindsey and Jörg Bergmeister line up for the FIA WEC ‘Superseason’ finale at Circuit de la Sarthe as they enter the race favourites to take the GTE-Am title in their Porsche 911 RSR.

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will get underway on 15 June and The Checkered Flag will be reporting live from the circuit throughout the race week.