24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

Rebellion Run Art Cars for Le Mans

by Alice Holloway
The LMP1 Rebellion Racing cars with their art liveries for the 24 Hours of Le Mans
Credit: Race Photography

Rebellion Racing revealed their art car liveries for the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this week, becoming the first LMP1 team to run an artist livery on their machinery for the prestigious event.

Leaving their recognisable red-and-black liveries that they have been running for the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season, the Swiss team have partnered with Los Angeles artist Tomyboy and his Rocketbyz brand for a bright neon duo of designs for the season finale.

The yellow, pink and green ‘splatter’ pattern is featured on both cars, with the #1, piloted by Andre Lotterer, Neel Jani and Bruno Senna, having a black base, whilst the sister #3, with Gustavo Menezes, Thomas Laurent and Nathanael Berthon at the wheel, featuring a white background that becomes a focus point of the design.

The two cars completed the Le Mans Test Day with there usual red-and-black looks before switching to their art car design ahead of scrutineering on Sunday.

This is the first time Le Mans has seen an art livery on an LMP1 car.

  • The #1 Rebellion Racing Rocketbyz Tomyboy livery for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans
    Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship
  • The #3 Rebellion Racing Rocketbyz Tomyboy livery for the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans
    Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

H24Racing Sets First On-Track Hydrogen-Powered Miles

