Tom Chilton rounds off strong Croft weekend with race three victory

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver Tom Chilton has taken victory in the reverse-grid Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Croft in wet conditions.

The gamble to change to slick tyres on the grid proved to be the wrong decision as these tyres only started to show pace on the final lap of the race. By then it was too late.

Tom kept a cool and calm driving style to keep the gap between himself and second place finisher Josh Cook comfortable so that he was able to drive to victory and take his first race win of the season. Making up for disappointment after he lost victory in the final race of the day at Brands Hatch earlier in the year.

BTC Racing’s Cook once again pulled a strong result out of the bag during a tough weekend and this means he still has a strong championship position heading to Oulton Park. However, the ballast may affect him again in a fortnight.

Jason Plato enjoyed his first podium finish of the year with third, keeping Cook honest throughout the race. This will be a huge boost for the fifty-one year old going forward.

In fourth was Ashley Sutton who revels in greasy conditions. Pulling off a succession of fantastic moves at the final hairpin on drivers like Colin Turkington and Matt Neal. Neal finishing fifth just ahead of Colin.

Rory Butcher ended a weekend which started badly with seventh ahead of Andrew Jordan in eighth, Adam Morgan in ninth and Dan Cammish in tenth. A strong weekend for the Yorkshireman at his home circuit.

The Volkswagen CC’s of Bobby Thompson and Carl Boardley came home in fourteenth and fifteenth to take some well earned points and Ollie Jackson bounced back from a disappointing weekend with eleventh.

On slick tyres and starting third on the grid, Tom Ingram had a huge battle with grip as he struggled on the wet surface. But the time he started to gather pace it was too late and he finished sixteenth at the flag.

Jack Goff was the only retirement following contact with Chris Smiley at the complex. Ironically this was where Smiley was hit in the second race by Sutton.