BTCC

Tom Chilton rounds off strong Croft weekend with race three victory

written by Stuart Richards
Tom Chilton BTCC 2019
Credit: btcc.net

Team Shredded Wheat Racing with Gallagher driver Tom Chilton has taken victory in the reverse-grid Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship race at Croft in wet conditions.

The gamble to change to slick tyres on the grid proved to be the wrong decision as these tyres only started to show pace on the final lap of the race. By then it was too late.

Tom kept a cool and calm driving style to keep the gap between himself and second place finisher Josh Cook comfortable so that he was able to drive to victory and take his first race win of the season. Making up for disappointment after he lost victory in the final race of the day at Brands Hatch earlier in the year.

BTC Racing’s Cook once again pulled a strong result out of the bag during a tough weekend and this means he still has a strong championship position heading to Oulton Park. However, the ballast may affect him again in a fortnight.

Jason Plato enjoyed his first podium finish of the year with third, keeping Cook honest throughout the race. This will be a huge boost for the fifty-one year old going forward.

In fourth was Ashley Sutton who revels in greasy conditions. Pulling off a succession of fantastic moves at the final hairpin on drivers like Colin Turkington and Matt Neal. Neal finishing fifth just ahead of Colin.

Rory Butcher ended a weekend which started badly with seventh ahead of Andrew Jordan in eighth, Adam Morgan in ninth and Dan Cammish in tenth. A strong weekend for the Yorkshireman at his home circuit.

The Volkswagen CC’s of Bobby Thompson and Carl Boardley came home in fourteenth and fifteenth to take some well earned points and Ollie Jackson bounced back from a disappointing weekend with eleventh.

On slick tyres and starting third on the grid, Tom Ingram had a huge battle with grip as he struggled on the wet surface. But the time he started to gather pace it was too late and he finished sixteenth at the flag.

Jack Goff was the only retirement following contact with Chris Smiley at the complex. Ironically this was where Smiley was hit in the second race by Sutton.

PositionDriverCarTime
1stTom ChiltonFord Focus RS26:56.832
2ndJosh CookHonda Civic Type R+0.764
3rdJason PlatoVauxhall Astra+1.117
4thAshley SuttonSubaru Levorg GT+5.337
5thMatt NealHonda Civic Type R+7.012
6thColin TurkingtonBMW 330i M Sport+9.615
7thRory ButcherHonda Civic Type R+10.541
8thAndrew JordanBMW 330i M Sport+11.168
9thAdam MorganMercedes Benz A-Class+12.475
10thDan CammishHonda Civic Type R+12.856
11thOllie JacksonFord Focus RS+13.209
12thSenna ProctorSubaru Levorg GT+14.840
13thSam TordoffHonda Civic Type R+15.354
14thBobby ThompsonVolkswagen CC+15.889
15thCarl BoardleyVolkswagen CC+20.657
16thTom IngramToyota Corolla GT+22.420
17thDaniel RowbottomMercedes Benz A-Class+24.492
18thAiden MoffatMercedes Benz A-Class+32.648
19thMark BlundellAudi S3 Saloon+32.804
20thNicolas HamiltonFord Focus RS+39.108
21stSam OsborneMG6 GT+39.963
22ndRob SmithMG6 GT+40.576
23rdTom OliphantBMW 330i M Sport+50.830
24thChris SmileyHonda Civic Type R+54.238
25thMatt SimpsonHonda Civic Type R+1:12.192
26thRob CollardVauxhall Astra+1:13.562
27thMichael CreesVolkswagen CC+1:17.189
28thStephen JelleyBMW 125i M Sport+1 Lap
29thJack GoffVolkswagen CC+16 Laps
30thJake HillAudi S3 SaloonDNS
A BTCC fan turned writer with two degrees in Journalism and Media from Nottingham Trent University. Outside of motorsport, Stuart is an admirer of the London Underground and is often found listening to music. Covers the British Touring Car Championship and Renault UK Clio Cup.

