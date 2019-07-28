Astonishing double superbike wins for Injured Michael Dunlop at the Armoy Road Races

A double Superbike win tops off a fantastic weekend for the Ballymoney racer who as reported by The Checkered flag, is suffering from a broken pelvis from the Southern 100 crash 16 days ago. He previously finished fourth on Friday evenings Supersport race and was within 1 second of the winner Derek McGee.

Absolutely amazing considering that the Tyco BMW rider was a doubt to race so soon after the terrible high side that had occurred just over a fortnight ago, but Michael Dunlop showed that he isn’t the man to be written off and justified his status as a Road racing modern-day legend.

IOMTTRaces

Michael Dunlop was in action on his Tyco BMW Superbike in the Hemelstudiofalts.co.uk Open race where he was able to finish as the winner with an impressive 4.465 gap between second-place Suzuki BurrowsEng/RK racing rider Derek Sheils and a comprehensive 12.522 lead over third-placed Michael Sweeney on the BMW MJR Racing superbike.

The 19-time Isle of Man TT winner then went onto compete on his Tyco BMW in the Bayview Hotel Race of Legends Race and finish on the top step of the podium for the second time of the day with a time of 8:41.783, he was 2.642 seconds ahead of Derek Sheils who finished second with a time of 8:44.425 with the Kawasaki NJ Doyne/McGee Racing rider Derek McGee claiming third 5.993 behind the now 19-time Armoy winner Michael Dunlop.