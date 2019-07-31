Craig Breen Ahead of WRC Return: “Finland is a Rally I Always Enjoy”

Craig Breen has admitted that Rally Finland is “very close to my heart” ahead of his return to the FIA World Rally Championship this weekend.

Breen makes his first start in the championship since Kennards Hire Rally Australia at the end of 2018 as he enters a one-off rally for the Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team alongside Thierry Neuville and Andreas Mikkelsen.

Speaking ahead of Rally Finland, he said: “Rally Finland is very close to my heart. It’s the event I’ve done the most and this year marks ten years since I first competed there. I have a lot of amazing memories from the start of my career and my first podium there in 2016.”

“It’s a rally I always enjoy with fast roads and flying in the forests. I’m really looking forward to it this year in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.”

So far in 2019, Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle have competed in various events across Europe including taking a victory on the Ypres Rally in Belgium in a Volkswagen Polo R5.

Rally Finland begins on Thursday evening and continues throughout this weekend.