Dominik Baumann takes over Borkovic’s car at Target Competition

written by James Bowers
Dominik Baumann has joined Target Competition for the remainder of the 2019 season, taking over the Hyundai i30 N which was recently vacated by Dusan Borkovic.

Following the recent post-race incident in Austria, the TCR Europe series regular has been banned from racing until the new 2020 campaign. As such, Target Competition have been looking for a replacement driver for their fifth Hyundai, and it appears as though they’ve got their man.

Having started his career in single-seaters, Baumann has become a highly capable competitor in GT racing. Back in 2012, the Austrian won the FIA GT3 European Championship alongside Maximilian Buhk, and has also been successful in the ADAC GT Masters series and IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Despite all this, Baumann is still only 26-years old. But although he has garnered plenty of experience for his age, this move to TCR Europe will be unlike anything that the Austrian has done before.

Typically found in high-powered rear-wheel drive supercars, Baumann will have to be a quick learner to grasp the handling characteristics of his new front-wheel drive touring car.

That said, Baumann seems confident of being competitive. Upon the announcement of his arrival, the Austrian said: “I am looking forward to the challenge of racing for the first time in a TCR car. The decision for me was easy as Target Competition is one of the top teams in the category. The remaining tracks are all well known to me and I hope I can support the team to win the Championship.

