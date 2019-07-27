Engel Takes Pole Position for Spa 24 hours

Maro Engel and the Black Falcon squad take pole position for the 2019 Spa 24 hours. A crucial pole ahead of what could be a washout start.

Black Falcon remain the quickest car ahead of the spa 24 hours despite a fantastic effort from Laurens Vanthoor. Mark Engel was the final runner in the Top 20 Shootout and set a 2:18.588. Vanthoor in his effort had set a time just 0.017seconds different but was just pipped at the line by Engel who lines up with Luca Stolz and Yelmer Buurman.



Vanthoor onboard the #117 KüS Bernhard Porsche lines up second on the grid with Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard. Davidé Rigon in the SMP Ferrari firmly seal their place as a contender after putting the car in third place on the grid for the race. Alongside them is the ROWE Racing Porsche with Nick Tandy setting the fourth quickest time in the session.

Daniel Serra qualified fifth with the HubAuto Corsa Ferrari and then a trio of Audi’s topped by Dries Vanthoor in the quickest of the WRT Audi R8 2019 EVO cars. Silver cup pole was taken by the slower of the three Audi’s, Mattia Drudi onboard setting a 2:19.007.

Super Pole saw cars running at their maximum pace and shows the Balance of Performance is running just perfect for the race. We had 7 Marques in the top 20 shoot out as well as 15 cars all within 1 second of each others pace. The top 10 alone consists of 3 Porsche, 3 Audi, 2 Mercedes and 2 Ferrari.

The Race is looking towards a sodden start with heavy rain forecast and thunderstorms set in for the whole day ahead. The start is due for a 16:30 local time start.