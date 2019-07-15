Gavin Harlien holds off Brabham for SST Race 2 win in Toronto

Sunday’s Stadium Super Trucks race at Honda Indy Toronto saw Gavin Harlien claim his first win of 2019 after holding off a late charge by points leader Matt Brabham.

Ryan Eversley, who finished at the back in Saturday’s race after battling with a steering pump issue, started first ahead of Bill Hynes. Saturday winner Cole Potts started seventh, with Robby Gordon and Brabham behind him.

Eversley led most of the opening lap before Hynes passed him shortly before lap two began. Harlien subsequently took second as the top four of Hynes, Harlien, Eversley, and Casey Mears formed a separate pack from the field.

On lap three, Harlien cleared Hynes for first. As the groups started to bunch back together a lap later, Eversley missed a jump for safety reasons and was not penalised as he did not gain an advantage nor pass any competitors. The same occurred on lap five, this time also costing Eversley two spots to Potts and Brabham.

The competition caution came out during the fifth lap, with Harlien leasing Hynes, Mears, Potts, Brabham, Eversley, Jeff Hoffman, Gordon, and Russell Boyle. Harlien maintained his lead at the green flag on lap six.

Early into the restart, Hoffman clipped Gordon who continued on, but Boyle capitalised to pass the former; Hoffman would eventually lose part of his hood after contact. With a loose-handling truck, Potts slid by Mears to claim third. On lap seven, he passed Hynes for second after the latter locked his brakes entering a corner.

Brabham took third position from Hynes on lap nine; Hynes continued to fall when he nearly spun into a turn, surrendering more spots to Gordon and Mears. The second competition yellow was waved later on the lap as Harlien led Potts, Brabham, Gordon, Mears, Hynes, Boyle, Eversley, and a very-damaged Hoffman. Hoffman was eventually ordered to pit road for repairs, though he remained on track for the green flag.

The ensuing restart set up a two-lap race to the finish. As Harlien continued to lead, Potts and Brabham battled for second, the latter winning out. On the final lap, Brabham attempted to use the slipstream to overtake the leader but failed. A second effort came up short as Harlien beat him to the finish for his first victory of 2019 and sixth of his career.

As Brabham settled for second for the third straight race and a weekend sweep of seconds (and secured the overall weekend victory), Potts claimed third, followed by Gordon, Hynes, Boyle, Mears, Eversley, and Hoffman.