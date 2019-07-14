Cole Potts wins weather-shortened SST Race 1 in Toronto

As Honda Indy Toronto felt the lightning, Cole Potts brought the thunder. Competing in the Stadium Super Trucks‘ first action in Canada since 2016, he opened the weekend on a high note as he the win in a weather-shortened Saturday round for his first series victory since the Adelaide 500 in March 2018.

Casey Mears, who did not set a qualifying lap on Friday after a rear end gear broke, started on the pole with series newcomer Ryan Eversley in second and Canadian Russell Boyle, making his first start of the year, in third. Matt Brabham, who led Friday’s practice, was at the back alongside Robby Gordon.

As Mears led the way, Gordon and Brabham began to draft together to catch up, while Bill Hynes – who started fourth – quickly took third from Boyle. Hynes’ momentum continued into lap two when he passed Mears for the lead.

Potts led lap three as Jeff Hoffman assumed third place. Hynes started to drop when Gordon and Brabham moved into third and fourth, respectively and Hoffman was promoted to second. As Gordon and Brabham battled for third, Potts’ advantage began to balloon.

On lap five, race officials issued a severe weather warning as thunderstorms neared the track. Despite efforts to re-organise when the weather improved, the demands of the track schedule could not provide for the race to be completed, officially making Potts the winner.

Brabham was classified second ahead of Gordon. Hoffman finished fourth, followed by Boyle, Mears, Gavin Harlien, Hynes, and Eversley.

Eversley explained what occurred on Twitter to hamper his run, attributing it to a power steering pump failure:

We broke a power steering pump or something. Cockpit filled up with smoke so we brought it in. @CaseyMears13 is an insane person, I thought I was going to land on him 3-4 times, sideways 😂 @continentaltire @SSuperTrucks pic.twitter.com/HOcMtFhxWL — Ryan Eversley (@RyanEversley) July 13, 2019

“Every lap is a new experience at this point,” he tweeted. “This is the craziest race I’ve ever done next to Street luging and it feels very similar.”

“The truck was kicking to the right pretty hard today over the jumps and the brakes were a little iffy,” Mears posted on Instagram. “Still had some fun! One of the coolest series that should get way more recognition. Why (SST) isn’t on prime time is a mystery to me? The crowd response is crazy!”