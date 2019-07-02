Hibbert crowned Ginetta Supercup round ten winner ahead of championship leader King

Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert won round ten of the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup, at Oulton Park after starting from pole position.

Alongside Hibbert on the front row, was Privateer, Carlito Miracco who was just half a second off the pace. Team HARDs Mike Epps lined up on row 2 with the Pro Class Championship leader, Elite Motorsport’s Harry King.

Behind them came Will Burns and Declan Jones, returning to the Supercup for the first time this year, followed by Simon Rudd and Fin Green. Rounding out the Pro grid were Reece Somerfield and Tom Barley.

When the lights went out for round ten, everyone made it away cleanly, with King the only driver to gain a place off the line, slipping past Epps to start chasing down Hibbert and Miracco.

Hibbert was well clear of Miracco, and headed the field for the remainder of the race, leading from start to finish to take his third win of the season.

Following him home was King, who inherited second place when Miracco lost power on lap five, causing him to limp back to the pits, his race over. Miracco’s crew managed to get him back out on track but at the back of the field some six laps down.

The Pro class podium was rounded out by Will Burns, after Mike Epps picked up a five second penalty, for exceeding track limits, pushing him back to fifth in the standings.

Declan Jones, finished fourth on his return to the Supercup, ahead of Epps, whilst former Championship leader Reece Somerfield, rounded out the top six.

Rob Boston Racing’s Simon Rudd came in seventh both on the track and in class, ahead of Fin Green, who also collected a five second penalty for exceeding track limits. The last Pro class man home was Tom Barley, ninth in class and way back in sixteenth on the track.

In the Am class, Century Motorsport’s Nathan Heathcote started from pole position, with RBR’s James Kell alongside. Behind them came Championship contender Darron Lewis, and Supercup stalwart Colin White.

behind them was the Declan Jones Racing duo of Lee Frost and Lucky Khera, followed by AK Motorsport’s Carl Garnett and Century’s Jack Oliphant, the grid rounded out by a returning Chris Ingram and Peter Bassill.

Heathcote got away cleanly and never looked back, despite a little early pressure from Darron Lewis, crossing the line some 3.375 seconds clear of the second placed man Colin White, who slipped by Lewis on lap seven, but could never quite put the pressure on Heathcote.

Lewis came hoem third to round out the podium, after holding second spot for a short time. Carl Garnett claimed fourth, over fourteen seconds back from Lewis, just ahead of Jack Oliphant and James Kell. Kell dropped 5 places at the start only managing to reclaim one of those during the race to take sixth place.

Lee Frost, had another bad start to his weekend, picking up a ten second penalty for a false start, resulting in seventh place. Chris Ingram and Peter Bassill came home in eighth and ninth, whilst Lucky Khera came home last, two seconds adrift after a spin on lap five nearly ended his race.

Fastest laps belonged to Will Burns and Nathan Heathcote, Burns setting a 1:26.781 for the Pro class, and Heathcote a 1:27.286 for the Am’s.