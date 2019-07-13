HWA RaceLab target Extreme E assault

HWA RaceLab have set their sights on competing in Extreme E as the motorsport experts from Affalterbach target racing in a series of fully-electric SUVs which is set to be launched in 2021. This is a demonstration of intent by HWA AG as they once again showcase their pioneering spirit as Extreme E is a radical new sport and concept. As well as the competitive aspect to the championship, the intention was to raise the awareness of the effects of climate change on the world’s most delicate ecosystems.

On the team’s final weekend in the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, HWA RaceLab have revealed their next big challenge: Extreme E. While the team will hand their entry to Mercedes-Benz EQ Formula E Team for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the team from Affalterbach have so much to offer in the world of electric motorsport.

CEO of HWA AG Ulrich Fritz has said upon the announcement that, “We are looking forward to Extreme E. This is an even bigger adventure for us than when we joined Formula E last year. However, I am confident that we will again be able to demonstrate our 360° motorsport expertise in the extreme conditions we will face In the new series.

“We are impressed by the concept and the people behind the series. We have got to know them in Formula E and have worked very well with them. The Extreme E project is a great opportunity – for us as HWA, for the technological shift towards more E-mobility, and for a more conscious approach to the environment and finite resources.”

Extreme E will get underway in January 2021 where twelve teams will go head-to-head in a tournament format. The off-road racing series will see the championship head to the most extreme environments, starting in the Arctic as well as the Sahara Desert, the Amazon Rainforest and the Himalayas Mountain range.

Founder of Extreme E and CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag is similarly delighted at the announcement that HWA RaceLab will be joining Extreme E in 2021:

“HWA is a highly successful operation and a major, title-winning name in motorsport, so it is fantastic to be able to welcome them into our Extreme E family.

“Extreme E offers an entirely unique proposition in motor racing, with cutting-edge E-SUVs racing head-to-head across five of the most remote locations on the planet with a brand-new engineering challenge for teams and drivers to overcome.

“The sporting offering is turning heads, and the race for the inaugural title is already shaping up nicely. I’m looking forward to seeing rivalries reignited and fresh ones formed in a ground-breaking arena.”