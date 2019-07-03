King takes round eleven win at Oulton Park

Round eleven of the 2019 Miller Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup saw Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert start from pole position, with Championship leader Harry King beside him on the Pro grid, ahead of Will Burns and Declan Jones.

Hibbert led the field away into the first corner; King was quick off the line and by Cascades was looking to take the lead of the race, trying to drive around the outside of Hibbert, who held the racing line.

King run wide and off of the track, thankfully he held it together and managed to get the drop on everyone at the hairpin to glide up the inside into top spot. Hibbert meanwhile got sandwiched in the pack and pushed out onto the grass, exiting the hairpin. After spinning Hibbert got going again only to overheat and retired on lap eight.

King started to pull away and didn’t look back, crossing the finish line six seconds clear of Will Burns, who’d managed to stay out of trouble, but just didn’t have the pace to catch King.

Further back the battle for third place was heating up as Reece Somerfield, who jumped up to third after the earlier incident, Declan Jones, Mike Epps and Privateer Carlito Miracco, argued for track position

This fight raged for most of the race, despite Epps crashing out going into the hairpin, whilst trying to avoid running into the back of Jones on lap six. Somerfield managed to hold off Jones for the final podium spot, ahead of a charging Miracco.

Veteran Colin White took the sixth place overall along with the Am class top spot, while Rob Boston Racing’s Simon Rudd followed him home for seventh place (and sixth in the Pro class). The final Pro class driver was Tom Barley who ended the race in tenth place.

Nathan Heathcote, the Am Class championship leader, couldn’t quite get the measure of Darron Lewis, losing out on the second step of the podium by just 0.397 secs.

James Kell held off Jack Oliphant for fourth in class, whilst the Declan Jones Racing Duo of Lee Frost and Lucky Khera came home safely in sixth and seventh.

AK Motorsport’s Carl Garnett came back to finish in fifteenth place after incurring a ten second penalty for a false start. Finally bringing up the rear were Chris Ingram and Peter Bassill, some thirty seconds behind Ingram.

The Ginetta GT4 Supercup now takes a break and returns on 17 August at Thurxton.