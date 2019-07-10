Laguna Seca will see JD Beach make his World Superbike debut

JD Beach will be the first American to race in the 2019 World Superbike championship at this weekend’s round nine in California.

The 27 year-old is currently a member of the MotoAmerica championship, and picked up his first win in May at the Virginia International Raceway.

The Yamaha rider is a familiar face to the American Superbike fans, and will be hoping to put on a show at the famous Laguna Seca circuit.

“I’m really pumped going into this weekend’s round at Laguna Seca”, Beach said. “It’s going to be a tough weekend racing both MotoAmerica Superbike and World Superbike, but I’m up for the challenge.”

“Josh Herrin kind of paved the way for us to do it last year. I think I have some big shoes to fill because he was really quick. Both myself and the team are really excited about it, really looking forward to it.”

The last time Beach rode a Superbike around Laguna was in 2011, but with Yamaha’s strong performances since Jerez, Beach could be in for a good result.

“Laguna’s a track that I like a lot. I’ve had a lot of fun there. I’m really looking forward to riding a Superbike there again, the last time I did it was 2011.”

“I think it’s going to be a great weekend. I feel like if we can be up front or be on the podium for MotoAmerica and run top-10 in World Superbike, that would be a great weekend for me and the team.”

The former Red Bull Rookies Cup winner in in 2008, will be the 70th American rider to take part in the championship.