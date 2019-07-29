Pérez Takes ​blame for early German Grand Prix retirement

Sergio Pérez took responsibility for his second lap retirement at the German Grand Prix and apologised to his Racing Point F1 Team team after he spun out in tricky conditions.

“First of all, I need to apologise to my team because I made a mistake.” said Pérez. I’ve thrown away a great opportunity today to score big points for the team. The first rule in these conditions is not to make a mistake and I did.

“I was picking up the power and then had some aquaplaning on the rear. I lost it and just couldn’t recover from it. I put my hands up for it – I’m extremely disappointed with myself”

Pérez like many who dropped out of the race watched the rest of it from the Racing Point garage, with his Racing Point teammate Lance Stroll scoring fourth place after an inspired strategy call.

The Mexican was one of the first to congratulate the much-maligned Canadian who achieved Racing Point best result in F1 to date.

”Watching the race from the garage is always tough, but I’m happy that Lance had such a great race. We needed those points and it’s a boost for everyone”.

With his first retirement of the season, Pérez sees him tumble down the driver’s standings to sixteenth and four places behind Stroll as the circus heads to Hungaroring, where Pérez hopes to repay Racing Point for his mistake at a track where his best finish has been in eighth in 2017.

”I think we’ve definitely taken a step forward this weekend. Now we look forward to Hungary where hopefully we can come back stronger.’‘