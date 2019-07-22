Sebastien Ogier becomes Extreme E ambassador

It has been announced that six-times World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier will become the official ambassador of the Extreme E off-road Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) racing series. The electric off-road motorsport category will begin in earnest in January 2021, visiting some of most extreme and endangered environments on the planet including the Arctic Circle, the Sahara Desert, the Himalayas Mountain range, Indian Ocean Islands and the Amazon Rainforest.

Ogier has thrown his weight behind Extreme E, and his expertise will be utilized by organisers across the board in the lead-up to the inaugural season. He will help to advise and support on everything between Sporting and Technical Regulations to potential event locations and the design evolution of the ODYSSEY 21 Extreme E car during the intensive testing and development programme next year.

six-times World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier was delighted to be announced as the ambassador for Extreme E and said:

“I am delighted to be a part of Extreme E. The championship is truly unique – there is nothing else like it out there – and I am incredibly passionate about what it is setting out to do.

“With the racing spectacle will come the ability to raise awareness amongst a huge, global audience of the issues that face many environments around the world due to climate change and human interference. I am sure it can be a powerful tool in driving change and behaviours – and that notion is something very close to my heart.”

The Frenchman will therefore help to aid the championship in spreading the message about the environmental issues faced by the extreme environments which Extreme E will visit. Critical to the success of the series will be how to profile the racing and the fragility of the environment in a series of docu-sport programmes, of which Ogier will help the series on such issues.

Alejandro Agag, Founder of Extreme E and CEO of Formula E was delighted to confirm Ogier as the championship’s ambassador, so added:

“Sébastien is among the most talented drivers in the history of motorsport and rallying. Counting on his input, support and advice throughout the development of Extreme E will prove to be invaluable. We couldn’t have a better man on-board.

“Having Sébastien involved from this early stage is truly an honour and a huge endorsement of what we’re doing with the series. He is as keen as we are for Extreme E to not only provide the very best motor racing spectacle, but also the greatest positive impact on the environment and sustainability possible – we share that passion.”

As the series debut grows ever-nearer, the list of entrants continues to expand as HWA AG and ABT Sportsline confirmed last week that they will join Venturi in the inaugural season of Extreme E.