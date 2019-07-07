Supreme Rea does the clean sweep at Donington

Jonathan Rea produced a flawless performance in race two in front of the British fans, to claim his first hat-trick of the season.

Rea started from Pole due to his victory in the Superpole race, and took one of his toughest wins of the year after a race long battle with Toprak Razgatlioglu.

Rea got the holeshot off the line ahead of the Turkish rider, and set a fierce pace from the very first lap in the hope of stretching the field.

While the gaps grew further back, Rea could not break away from the top four which included Leon Haslam and Alvaro Bautista.

Like in Misano, Razgatlioglu followed the leader for a couple of laps, before making his move at the Melbourne Loop to take the lead.

The front four had broken clear of the battle for fifth, which included Chaz Davies, Alex Lowes, Loris Baz and Tom Sykes.

Sykes was one of the pre race favorites due to his outstanding race pace, but that was soon an afterthought due to starting from tenth place.

Sykes was removed from his second place finish in the Superpole race, due to crashing on on the cool down lap and not returning to pit lane after the race.

It was disappointing for the BMW rider, who crashed through no fault of his own with oil down on the track from his teammate’s bike. Nonetheless Sykes was making progress through the pack and into eighth in short order.

Back at the front, Rea retook the lead after Razgatlioglu ran wide at his favorite overtaking spot, the above mentioned Melbourne Loop.

Credit: WorldSBK.com

With only a few laps remaining, the lead changed again in favor of Razgatlioglu, while Lowes and Baz were starting to eat into the front groups lead, with Sykes not far behind.

However, with twelve laps remaining Rea made his way past Razgatlioglu again for what turned out to be the winning overtake. The four-time champion upped the pace once again, and the two leaders were slowly pulling clear.

As the gap was getting bigger, Bautista took third from Haslam, but could not chase down the leaders. The Spaniard was around a second back, but instead settled for a much needed podium in the final stages.

Razgatlioglu was all over Rea at the front and not giving up on the chance for his first ever win, and although the gap was only three tenths, Rea was able to hold on as he did in Misano.

With Bautista and Haslam struggling for pace, Lowes was closing the pair down rapidly and moved up into fourth past the Kawasaki rider.

The Pata Yamaha was hunting Bautista down but ultimately ran out of laps, and finished +0404s behind the Aruba.it Ducati man.

Haslam held on for fifth with Baz in sixth. The Frenchman delivered his best weekend of the season with a fourth, fifth and sixth from the three races.

Seventh was Sykes, who will be happy with the speed shown and podium in race one, but equally as frustrated knowing a victory in at least one of the races was possible.

Eighth was Michael Van Der Mark, who finished in that spot in all three races. The Dutchman past Chaz Davies in the latter stages, who had another shocking weekend for Ducati.

Rounding out the top ten was the GRT Yamaha of Marco Melandri ahead of Peter Hickman, who equipped himself very well standing in for Markus Reiterberger.