Bayley Currey indefinitely suspended after failed drug test

Bayley Currey has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR on Thursday following a failed drug test. Initially reported by Dustin Albino of Frontstretch.com, the news comes leading into the tripleheader weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, for which Currey was expected to compete in Friday’s Xfinity Series and Saturday’s Monster Energy Cup Series events.

On Twitter, he explained he had failed the drug test after testing positive for dimethylamylamine (DMAA), an ingredient in a pre-workout supplement he uses. He intends to go through NASCAR’s Road to Recovery programme to clear the suspension.

“I was obviously not aware that I was violating NASCAR’s Substance Abuse Policy,” he wrote. “I have immediately asked NASCAR to enter me into the Road to Recovery Program where I will gain more knowledge about such banned supplements and I will fully cooperate with NASCAR’s direction and advice. I have worked very hard for a lifetime to reach this level and I am eternally grateful to be afforded the privilege to compete in the sport that I love.

“I want to publicly apologize to my [owners] Rick and Lisa Ware, all the employees of Rick Ware Racing, my Sponsors, NASCAR, and most importantly the Fans. My lack of knowledge is no excuse for this to happen. I will expediently complete the process and I will strive to have my suspension lifted as soon as possible.”

In 2019, Currey has competed across NASCAR’s three national series (Cup, Xfinity, Gander Outdoors Truck), with nine Cup starts, eight in Xfinity, and three in Truck. As a Cup driver, he made his maiden start at ISM Raceway with Rick Ware Racing, while his best finish is twenty-fifth at Pocono Raceway in June. In eight Xfinity starts with Ware, his best run is twenty-second at Atlanta Motor Speedway, while he scored a sixth-place finish in the Trucks with Niece Motorsports at Michigan International Speedway.

For the Bristol weekend, he had been slated to drive RWR’s #52 in the Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and the #17 in the Xfinity Series’ Food City 300. His latest Cup start was a thirty-third at Kentucky Speedway in July.

RWR released a statement after the news: “At Rick Ware Racing, we stand by NASCAR’s decisions to uphold the Drug Policy for each and every owner, driver and crew member in the garage. We believe that Bayley Currey has made an honest mistake, by not checking his pre-workout supplements for ingredients that are not allowed through the NASCAR systems. As an organization, we stand behind Bayley’s Road to Recovery journey, and will always have a place for him within our organization.”