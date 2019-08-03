Daniel Lloyd goes fastest in red-flagged Practice Two

Daniel Lloyd and Tom Coronel again looked fast in second practice, securing a 1-2 result for Honda at Oschersleben. Lloyd’s table-topping lap time of 01:31.495 was the quickest that we’d seen from the TCR Europe Series competitors across both practice sessions.

The session was severely interrupted by multiple events, however. The first of which was when Tamas Tenke crashed his Cupra at Turn 14, and unable to drag it back to the pits, required assistance to get the car off of the circuit. At the same time, Maxime Potty had also ground to a halt on track, with fluid spilling from the front of his car. As such, the session was halted to clear the way, and only got going again twenty minutes later.

However, that wouldn’t be the end of the red flags in this round of practice. With just two minutes to go, they were waved once again as Santiago Urrutia‘s Audi had stopped on circuit. Given how little time remained on the clock, the session was simply ended early.

Once the dust had settled on the track and on the time sheets, it became clear that Alex Morgan was an impressive third fastest, placing him as best of the rest behind the Honda duo in his privateer Cupra. Form like this would suggest that his debut podium result last time out in Austria was anything but a fluke, so Morgan could definitely be one to watch as the weekend progresses.

Andreas Backman continued to impress too, this time ending the second practice session as the fastest of all the Hyundai drivers in fourth overall. Backman was just over a tenth of a second faster than the quickest Audi, Gilles Magnus, in fifth.

Having come in to replace the banned Dusan Borkovic, Dominik Baumann has seemingly adjusted with ease to how front-wheel drive touring cars perform. The Austrian ended this session in a commendable sixth place.

In doing so, he beat championship points leader – and team-mate – Josh Files who was seventh, while the other Target Competition Hyundai of Mat’o Homola was just behind in eighth.

Despite suffering from mechanical gremlins at the end, Santiago Urrutia still held onto ninth place, albeit not quite as impressive a result as his time sheet-topping performance in the previous practice session.

Leading the Volkswagen charge, Gianni Morbidelli rounded out the top ten for WestCoast Racing.