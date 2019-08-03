TCR Europe

Daniel Lloyd inherits victory after Hyundai duo receive penalties

by James Bowers
Image Credit: TCR Europe

Daniel Lloyd has been awarded the race victory for the opening event at Oschersleben, following penalties being awarded to both Andreas Backman – who won on the road – and second place finisher, Nelson Panciatici.

Lloyd had been leading for most of the race distance before Backman eventually capitalised on an error with just a few minutes left. Panciatici followed the Swede through, but those manoeuvres have now been made irrelevant.

After the race, the track stewards announced that Panciatici had been awarded a thirty second time penalty. This was for his role in the incident with Jessica Backman at the start of the race, which saw her lose multiple positions. Despite this, the Frenchman remains within the points-paying positions having been demoted from second place to tenth.

As for Andreas Backman, the Swede made no misdemeanour on circuit, but instead was undone by a technical infringement. In a rare turn of events, Backman’s car had been adjudged to be too wide in post-race scrutineering. As such, he has been excluded from the race result entirely.

So, along with Lloyd being promoted to being the winner of the race, Tom Coronel and championship points leader Josh Files have also been bumped up into the podium positions.

Ammended Race Result – Top 15:

PositionDriverCar
1stDaniel LloydHonda
2ndTom CoronelHonda
3rdJosh FilesHyundai
4thDominik BaumannHyundai
5thGianni MorbidelliVolkswagen
6thMat’o HomolaHyundai
7thLuca FilippiHyundai
8thZsolt SzaboHyundai
9thMaxime PottyVolkswagen
10thNelson PanciaticiHyundai
11thJulien BrichePeugeot
12thTeddy ClairetPeugeot
13thOlli KangasVolkswagen
14thMartin RybaHonda
15thSantiago UrrutiaAudi
