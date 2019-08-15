Ford reveals Mustang for 2020 NASCAR Xfinity season

The Ford stable will feature a new Mustang for use during the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. On Thursday, Ford Performance revealed the 2020 Mustang, redesigning the current car used in the series.

“We’ve always talked about Mustang being a car that was born to race, and it’s been gratifying to see it performing so well in multiple series around the world,” Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook said. The Mustang is currently used across various motorsport disciplines, including drag racers in the National Hot Rod Association and the Australian Supercars Championship. The Mustang also became Ford’s vehicle of choice in the Monster Energy Cup Series in 2019, replacing the Fusion.

The most prominent change is to the nose, which is now flatter, while the hood also features scoops. Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted an image comparing the 2019 and 2020 Mustangs:

Comparison of 2020 Xfinity Mustang to current version: #nascar pic.twitter.com/Iqg27Rx1P2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) August 15, 2019

The Mustang replaced the Fusion as Ford’s Xfinity (then Nationwide Series) car in 2011. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (2011 and 2012) and Chris Buescher (2015) have won Driver’s Championships in the Mustang, while the Owner’s Championship has also enjoyed success with three of four titles since the series assumed Xfinity sponsorship in 2015. For the 2019 season, Team Penske and Stewart-Haas Racing are the most prominent teams that field the car, also doing so in the Cup Series. After 21 races, the Mustang is tied with the Toyota Supra for most 2019 victories with eight, including the last three races.

In the Cup Series, the Mustang is also used by Front Row Motorsports, Go Fas Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, and Wood Brothers Racing. Ford is currently second in the premier series’ manufacturers’ standings with seven victories, all between Penske and SHR drivers including the latest Cup round at Michigan International Speedway with Kevin Harvick.

Other motorsport successes for the Mustang in 2019 include dominating the Supercars Championship as DJR Team Penske has won all but four of the twenty races so far, with fellow Mustang team Tickford Racing also scoring a victory.