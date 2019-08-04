British GT

LIVE: 2019 British GT Championship – Brands Hatch Grand Prix

by Nick Smith
The #72 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO of Adam Balon and Phil Keen overtakes the #15 Ford Performance Mustang GT4 of Multimatic Motorsport’s Seb Priaulx and Scott Maxwell at Paddock Hill Bend on the Brands Hatch GP Circuit.
Credit: Nick Smith/RacingPhotographic.co.uk

Welcome to live coverage of the 2019 British GT Championship and the two hour race from the Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit. After a thrilling qualifying session yesterday, in which McLaren took a double pole position, attention now turns to an endurance encounter in which both the GT3 and GT4 titles could potentially be won.

Shaun Balfe will line up on the pole position in GT3, the first time a McLaren 720s GT3 has done that in the manufacturer’s home country. Free from success penalty the Balfe Motorsport machine could be in for a strong result heading into the final round at Donington Park in September. In GT4 HHC Motorsport took the Saturday spoils after Callum Pointon and Dean Macdonald dominated their qualifying sessions to secure the top spot.

This live blog will automatically update itself throughout the race, there is no need to refresh your browser. Live pictures are also available on the BritishGT.com website.

