Mexico GP to remain on F1 calendar​ until 2022

The city of Mexico City and Formula 1 have agreed a contract for the Mexican Grand Prix to stay on the calendar until the end of 2022, at the earliest.

The race, hosted at the renovated Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, looked set to drop off the calendar, with the confirmed arrivals of the Vietmenese and Dutch Grands Prix thought to be taking the places of both the Mexican and Spanish Grands Prix for 2020.

But after some tense negotiations, the mayor of Mexico City Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and F1 CEO Chase Carey announced today that the race would stay on the calendar.

Sheinbaum Pardo confirmed that, despite the new privately-backed investment, ticket prices will stay the same as they have done since the race reappeared on the calendar in ’15.

“The presence of Formula 1 in the city for further three more years, was achieved for the first time through a new financing model in which public resources are not used,” Sheinbaum Pardo said.

“Previously the Federal Government collaborated with the payment for the event.

“The Mexico City government will be an intermediary, creating a trust that will raise the private investment required to deliver this international event.”

F1 CEO Chase Carey spoke of his pleasure in securing the future of the race for three more seasons, with average attendances hitting around the 300,000 mark each year – helped by the presence of home driver Sergio Pérez.

“We are pleased to have renewed our partnership with Mexico City, which will now host the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix until at least 2022,” said Carey.

“Ever since it returned to the championship calendar in 2015, this event has always proved to be amazingly popular with the public and fans, not just in Mexico, but also around the world.

“Proof of this is the fact that the race promoter has won the FIA award for the best event no fewer than four years in a row and, in those four years, over 1.3 million spectators have attended the Grand Prix.

“The Grand Prix has also been an important economic driver for the city, reinforcing its credentials as a centre for tourism.

“I would like to thank the Mayor, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo and the entire government of Mexico City for all their efforts in ensuring that Formula 1 continues in Mexico.”

The 2019 Mexican GP will take place on the weekend of 25-27 October.