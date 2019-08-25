Recording breaking Tony Arbolino earns pole after breaking 3 outright lap records

Tony Arbolino will hope that he can dominate the Moto3 field at the British Grand Prix after leading the timesheets with recording breaking lap times in Q2. He managed to pull off a tactical move that meant he grabbed his third pole this season.

Riders were their own worst enemies as the long 3.666 mile track meant that a tow is needed in order to get a decent lap time however this caused a jam and hardly any riders were able to get a clean lap.

Aron Canet did go at it alone but the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team rider did suffer as a result and posted a time that was only good for a provisional tenth.

Tony Arbolino – MotoGP.com

Tony Arbolino’s speed didn’t go unnoticed and was the man to beat but also it appears the man to follow as nearly all the field decided that he was the rider to follow. The Italian played the pied piper and allowed them to follow but rolled off in order to slow the field enough that his pole time was not to be challenged as everyone else’s lap was spoiled.

The Italian managed 02:11.631 on his first flying lap and it was enough for the VNE Sniper team rider to celebrate his fifth career pole and will hope he can lose the gap to the two title contenders in the World Champion standings.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta – MotoGP.com

Lorenzo Dalla Porta who has a 1 point lead was able to get on the front row in second place, he is on pace to challenge at the sharp end tomorrow with the chance to capitalise and extend his lead over Aron Canet.

Impressively 2 riders that had progressed from Q1 actually made it into the top 3, Raul Fernandez and Ayumu Sasaki produced performances that resulted in them placed in second and third respectively. John McPhee managed a 6th place finish at his home race with some cooperation with Aron Canet in their first few runs.

