Sam Lowes set to leave Gresini at the end of 2019

Sam Lowes has confirmed that he will be leaving the Moto2 Gresini Racing squad at the end of this season after a mixed season for the Brit so far in 2019.

After Tito Rabat’s MotoGP signing, focus now moves back to the intermediate class, this time Englishman Sam Lowes. Lowes, who returned to Gresini this year after his stint with the Swiss Innovative KTM team in 2018, has announced that he will leave Fausto Gresini’s team at the end of this season.

Lowes says that he has a deal in place for next year, with the speculation that Lowes could replace the Petronas Moto2 bound Alex Marquez at the EG0,0 Marc VDS team.

The move to the team, that scored its 100th podium at the Czech Grand Prix, would give Lowes arguably his greatest opportunity to win the Moto2 World Championship.

The announcement of Lowes’ future is expected in the coming weeks.

Not only is there speculation around Lowes, but there’s also rumours of Lorenzo Dalla Porta stepping up from Moto3 to join the Italtrans team.

Nicolo Bulega is also a hot topic in the MotoGP paddock, after recently announcing his departure from the VR46 Academy, it is expected Bulega will replace Lowes at Gresini, that will partner with Tasca Racing to put two bikes on the 2020 grid.

Not only that but both Aron Canet and Marcos Ramirez have been linked with a possible Moto2 step up, along with Petronas Moto3 rider John Mcphee who was seen testing the Moto2 Kalex at a post-race test back in June at Catalunya.