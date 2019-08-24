NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Tyler Dippel indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Just days before the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, rookie Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR. Initially reported by Jim Utter of Motorsport.com, NASCAR officials confirmed the news on Friday evening.

Specifics of his suspension have not been revealed by NASCAR, who simply announced he had violated Section 12.1 of the rulebook, which details driver conduct and “actions detrimental to stock car racing.” The suspension comes just a week after Bayley Currey, who also scored his best Truck finish in the Michigan race, was suspended for failing a drug test.

Dippel, running his first full season in the series with Young’s Motorsports, was thirteenth in points after seventeen races. At the time, he had three top-ten finishes and a best run of third in the regular season finale at Michigan International Speedway. His latest start, the playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway, ended in a wreck that placed him in twenty-fourth. He had spent the last three years racing in the K&N Pro Series East, where he finished second in the 2018 standings.

The 19-year-old New York native made his Truck Series début at Eldora Speedway in 2018, where he finished thirteenth with DGR-Crosley. The Mosport race was to be his first Truck event on a road course. He has seven road course starts in the K&N East Series (New Jersey Motorsports Park, Virginia International Raceway, and Watkins Glen International) with a best run of seventh at The Glen in 2016.

With the Chevrolet Silverado 250 on Sunday, Young’s Motorsports has yet to announce a replacement driver.

