DTM calendar expands to 10 rounds for ’20 season

The DTM Series has revealed its new provisional 10-round schedule for the 2020 season, including the Autodromo Nazionale Monza, a first visit to Swedish track Anderstorp Raceway and an unconfirmed venue.

The expanded calendar is made up of four German venues, five international European tracks and the unknown “exciting” addition – which is set to be made public knowledge at the 2019 season finale at Hockenheim early next month.

ITR chairman Achim Kostron said that the calendar was collated to help the DTM’s growth in Europe, while keeping in touch with its classic German routes.

In recent years, the DTM has looked to expand its reach with more international races, guest drivers and a merger with Japan’s premier touring car series SUPER GT.

Three SUPER GT cars will join the DTM field at the aforementioned October meeting at Hockenheim as a precursor to the SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race at Fuji Speedway in November.

“The 2020 DTM calendar reflects our ambition to achieve both growth and stability,” said Kostron.

“We’ll continue to race at Germany’s most popular motorsport venues while also increasing the series’ presence across Europe.

“We want to continue growing awareness of DTM in key European markets – so racing at legendary British and Italian racetracks such as Brands Hatch and Monza really allows us to reach those national audiences.

Credit: DTM

“Equally, our first visit to Sweden next spring will unlock another new and important motorsport market, one that continues to grow.

“While the scope of the calendar keeps growing, we’ve remained loyal to our fans in Germany, retaining four races at key German venues.

“In addition, the location of both Zolder and Assen means they’re both within easy geographical reach for many German fans.

“We feel like we’ve got a perfect blend of venues and dates, and we’re already getting excited about the new season.”

Belgian track Zolder starts the season at the revised time of late-April, meaning that Hockenheim will not host the season-opening round for the first time this century.

The Lausitzring moves forward to become the second round of the championship, followed by the mystery round at the end of May.

Ex-Formula 1 Swedish Grand Prix venue Anderstorp has previous history with various touring car championships but, like the rest of Sweden, has never held a round of the DTM.

The occasion is provisionally marked for the weekend of 12-14 June.

The Italian round of the championship will move from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli to legendary track Monza for the end of June, after the DTM opted to terminate its contract with Misano one year early – citing poor interest and attendance figures over two years.

Brands Hatch keeps its place as the British host circuit despite recent rumours of a move to Silverstone, and sits in August between the Norisring and Assen rounds.

The final two rounds stay untouched from the 2019 calendar, with the Nürburgring weekend preceding the traditional October season finale at Hockenheim.

PROVISIONAL CALENDAR