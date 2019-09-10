Elliott Sadler to run special livery for 855th and final NASCAR start

After 438 Cup, 20 Truck, and 396 Xfinity Series starts since 1995, Elliott Sadler is prepared for one last ride. On Tuesday, Sadler revealed a special throwback car that he will run for his 855th and final NASCAR start in Saturday’s Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The car was revealed to Sadler via video:

‼️NEWS‼️@Elliott_Sadler will make his 855th and final @NASCAR start this Saturday @LVMotorSpeedway with the No. 10 @NutrienAgRetail team.



And what better way to go out, then by driving your very first stockcar paint scheme?https://t.co/LTnGUA2PAo | #LeadingTheField pic.twitter.com/4FaIGVQAGM — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) September 10, 2019

Sadler’s #10 Kaulig Racing car is modeled after his yellow #16 car that he began his racing career with. During his early days racing at South Boston Speedway, he won the track championship in 1995. Kaulig team president Chris Rice, who will serve as his crew chief for the 300, was in the same role with Sadler during that stretch.

“I thought Homestead(-Miami Speedway) was my last race and I begged our sponsors, begged them to let me run this one paint scheme,” Sadler said in the video.

“There are no words that I can type to say how special this paint scheme is to me,” he tweeted. “[T]hose colors have been part of my family and my dads business for over 40 years […] engulfed with emotion and tears running down my face as I type this tweet […] this truly closes my @NASCAR book”.

Sadler, who has thirteen wins and four runner-up championship finishes during his twenty-two-year career in NASCAR’s second tier, scaled back from full-time competition after the 2018 season. In April, he joined Kaulig for the Richmond Raceway event, where he finished twelfth.

One of thirty-one drivers to win a race in each of NASCAR’s three national series, Sadler has three Cup and one Truck victory. In NASCAR’s premier series, he competed full-time from 1999 to 2010 for the likes of Wood Brothers Racing, Yates Racing, Evernham Motorsports, and Richard Petty Motorsports. He qualified for the playoffs in 2004 (the postseason system’s inaugural year), where he finished ninth in points. After departing RPM following the 2010 season, he returned to what is now the Xfinity Series with Kevin Harvick, Inc. He would go on to race for Richard Childress Racing, Joe Gibbs Racing, Roush Fenway Racing, and JR Motorsports.

His latest Xfinity victory came in 2016 at Kentucky Speedway. At Las Vegas, which is hosting the Xfinity Series regular season finale, he has seven top tens in thirteen Xfinity starts with a best finish of third in 2012.