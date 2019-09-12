Former Liberty Global CEO invests in Veloce eSports

Eric Tveter, the former CEO of Liberty Global in Central Europe, has become a major player in the running of the London-based Veloce eSports team.

Tveter’s investment forms part of the team’s ‘Angel’ funding round, the additional cash increased the value of the company, now able to receive Series A funding.

The company has enjoyed huge success since its inception in June 2018, with the highest viewing figures in the world, with 35 million watching each month.

The team have also claimed victories in numerous worldwide Championships, such as the e-Race of Champions, and Le Mans e-Sports series, also securing international clients.

His position within the organisation strengthens the existing management team: business director Rupert Svendsen-Cook, sporting director Jamie MacLaurin, and commercial director Jack Clarke.

“I’m very proud of what we’ve achieved in such a short amount of time, but this is a very fast-moving industry by nature. Whilst we’re racers at heart and love to win competitions, the real value in esports is in the viewership; that is where Veloce sits in a very strong position compared to anybody else in the industry,” said Svendsen-Cook.

“We could not ask for a more strategic and aligned investor in the media sector than Eric to take us towards our global expansion.”

Tveter commented: “Veloce eSports has already established itself as a leading player in the racing and general eSports space.

“My investment into Veloce underscores the strong operating and strategic fundamentals Veloce has demonstrated in forging an enviable and focused market position for growth and value creation in the exploding $1.1 billion eSports arena. Veloce’s management team have proven themselves to be capable, agile, and insightful.

He added: “I’m delighted to be joining this talented and dynamic leadership team as non-executive chairman to bring not just my senior leadership experience in startups, turnarounds, and other extremely competitive, high-growth markets, but also my extensive knowledge and relationships in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries that will shape the evolving eSports landscape.”