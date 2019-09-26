The back-to-back racing weekends mean Singapore is still a sore memory for Alfa Romeo Racing, but they have dusted off and are ready for Sochi Autodrom.

Racing, only seven days after the previous race has its implications, not just on the logistics of getting the equipment and person n el required to run a F1 team half a world away, but also the psyche of the drivers.

Both Kimi Räikkönen and Antonio Giovinazzi seem determined for this weeks race ahead.

Räikkönen said, “The plan for Sochi is not different from what we aimed for so far: we need a clean weekend where we can show how good our car is and keep out of trouble.”

“I haven’t been very lucky in Russia in previous years but hopefully we can turn the record around this time,” he continued.

While team mate Giovinazzi said, “The last few races have given me a lot of confidence and I want to keep building on these results. I feel more at ease with the car and racing in the field and I think the points I have scored show I am on the rise.”

He continued: “I am confident we can have another good weekend in Sochi. It’s not a track I know really well – I have only done a session on Friday last year- but it was the same in Singapore and I adapted quickly there.”

Team Principal and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG, Frédéric Vasseur added, “ We have scored points in the last few races, often in difficult circumstances, and this is a positive, but we could have scored more.

“Our car is improving and we have shown we can fight at the front of the midfield and our aim is to continue to do so at every round this season.”

“Sochi gives us an occasion to bring back two cars in the points and continue our chase in the championship, but we will need a good weekend in which every team member delivers . I am confident we can be competitive and I am looking forward to the weekend,” he continued.

Sochi is looking as a hard weekend for Alfa Romeo Racing Team, but with the motivation they are bringing forward anything will happen.