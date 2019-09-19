Leclerc – “Singapore doesn’t​ look good for us”

Charles Leclerc has poured cold water over a possibility of a hat trick of Grand Prix wins. The Monegasque driver who has reached hero status in Italy after victory at Spa-Francorchamps and Monza has said that because of the difficult circuit layout, Ferrari should struggle on paper to win the Singapore Grand Prix.

Ferrari haven’t won at Singapore since 2015 and since the Ferrari’s two victories were on circuits that prioritised speed rather then handling, Leclerc hinted that it would seem unlikely that Ferrari could make it a hat trick of race wins.

“After two positive weekends in Belgium and Italy, the race in Singapore doesn’t look as good on paper for us, because of the very different circuit layout, featuring lots of slow corners and fewer straights. It might be a more difficult weekend for us, but we will give our all to have a good result.”

Leclerc like many of his fellow drivers find the Marina Bay circuit enjoyable to drive but also a physical challenge as well with drivers having to take ice baths after sessions due to the extreme heat.

“Singapore is maybe the toughest track for us drivers physically, just because of the heat and the humidity. It’s always a special place to go because it’s a night race.

The Ferrari driver also enjoys racing under the lights, saying that the conditions make the race feel quicker than at daytime.

“ I really enjoy driving at night and somehow, it feels a lot quicker than it does during the day. It’s just a unique weekend and I am really looking forward to being there”.