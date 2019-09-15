British GT

LIVE: 2019 British GT 300 – Championship Finale

by Nick Smith
Credit: Nick Smith/RacingPhotographic.co.uk

The 2019 British GT Championship season comes to a close today with the final two hours of racing action at Donington Park. The race will start at 13:15 but in celebration of the 300th race in championship history, the formation lap will also be taken by a selection of British GT alumni, headed by the TVR Speed 12 and TVR Tuscan race cars.

Balfe Motorsport took pole in GT3 during qualifying yesterday while Steller Performance claimed the top spot in GT4. Behind, in both classes, championship contenders line up within view of each other and the first lap looks set to be a thriller. We will bring you live coverage throughout the two hours.

Championship contenders are:

GT3GT4
#72 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3
EVO
#47 TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3
#69 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3
EVO

Statistical Chance for:
#96 Optimum Motorsport Aston Martin V8 Vantage
GT3
#22 Balfe Motorsport McLaren 720s GT3		#97 TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4
#57 HHC Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4
#15 Multimatic Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4

Statistical Chance for:
#4 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4
#5 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4
#11 Beechdean AMR Aston Martin V8 Vantage
GT4

This live blog will update automatically, there is no need to refresh your browser.

0 comment
0
Nick Smith

A photographer and journalist of more than 10 years experience with a passion for GT and Endurance racing.

