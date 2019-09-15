LIVE: 2019 British GT 300 – Championship Finale

The 2019 British GT Championship season comes to a close today with the final two hours of racing action at Donington Park. The race will start at 13:15 but in celebration of the 300th race in championship history, the formation lap will also be taken by a selection of British GT alumni, headed by the TVR Speed 12 and TVR Tuscan race cars.

Balfe Motorsport took pole in GT3 during qualifying yesterday while Steller Performance claimed the top spot in GT4. Behind, in both classes, championship contenders line up within view of each other and the first lap looks set to be a thriller. We will bring you live coverage throughout the two hours.

Championship contenders are:

GT3 GT4 #72 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3

EVO

#47 TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT3

#69 Barwell Motorsport Lamborghini Huracan GT3

EVO



Statistical Chance for:

#96 Optimum Motorsport Aston Martin V8 Vantage

GT3

#22 Balfe Motorsport McLaren 720s GT3 #97 TF Sport Aston Martin V8 Vantage GT4

#57 HHC Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4

#15 Multimatic Motorsport Ford Mustang GT4



Statistical Chance for:

#4 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4

#5 Tolman Motorsport McLaren 570s GT4

#11 Beechdean AMR Aston Martin V8 Vantage

GT4

This live blog will update automatically, there is no need to refresh your browser.