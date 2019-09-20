“The Challenge of Singapore excites​ me” – Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo says the challenge of the Marina Bay circuit excites him as F1 arrives in Singapore for the first of six flyaway races.

The Australian who grabbed a season’s best finish of fourth last time at Monza which moved him up to eighth in the driver’s championship is ready for not just the challenge of the Marina Bay circuit but also for the warm temperatures which make this Grand Prix so gruelling.

“I do relish the physical and mental challenge in Singapore. It’s an intense race weekend and one you have to be ready for, more so than other races. I learnt a lot from my first race there in 2011 and realised the need for being ready for the challenge. The circuit is long and busy. You have to get close to the exit walls and sometimes you’re there holding your breath a bit.“

Ricciardo who had a tough first half of the season now believes things are on the up for Renault F1 Team.

“We deserved the double top-five finish in Italy. We know now there will be eyes on us to repeat that, but I can see no reason why we can’t string together more solid results and really chase down fourth place“(in the constructor’s championship).

Ricciardo is a street circuit specialist with three of his seven-race victories coming on street circuits with victory in Canada in 2014, Baku in 2017 and Monaco in 2018.

“I have always enjoyed racing at street circuits. It’s a feeling of being absolutely on it, close to the edge and it’s an awesome feeling, the challenge excites me.”