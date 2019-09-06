Xavi Vierge heads two-rider Sepang Moto2 team

Spaniard Xavi Vierge will leave the EG 0,0 Marc VDS Racing Team at the end of this season to join Razlan Razali‘s Petronas SRT outfit in the Moto2 class.

Making his name back in 2016, in what was his first full season with the Tech 3 Mistral team, having his best season with the French team in 2017, Vierge landed a ride with the Dyanavolt Intact GP team for the 2018 season and stood on the podium twice.

For 2019, Vierge partnered Alex Marquez at the EG 0,0 Marc VDS team but has struggled so far to adapt to the new regulations in the intermediate class.

Vierge currently lies fourteenth in the Moto2 World Championship, 136 points adrift from his championship-leading teammate.

Speaking to the Petronas SRT team ahead of the next round of the Moto2 World Championship on the Italian Peninsula, Vierge said: “I’m really happy and I can’t wait to get started with the project. PETRONAS Sprinta Racing are amazing; they’re already fighting for wins in Moto3 and MotoGP and I hope I can add Moto2 to that list next year. The potential is really high, I know a lot of the crew, and I feel like they already believe that we can win together.

The twenty-two-year-old concluded: “I’m very thankful for everyone who helped make this opportunity happen and I can’t wait to get started. The first target will be to complete really strong winter tests so we can start in Qatar ready to compete for the top positions. The team have the right attitude and I know we can do well.”

Team Director Joan Stigefelt added: “We’ve brought Xavi into the team as we know he’s a fast rider and we believe he will be able to help us achieve better results in Moto2. Xavi has a lot of experience, and we think he will flourish within our set-up.

“He’s the right rider to help us grow together in this category and will be the perfect team leader for our two-bike squad next year. This year has been a difficult season for us in Moto2, but with two bikes and a rider of Xavi’s calibre on one of them, we’re expecting better things from 2020.”

Xavi Vierge will start his fifth season in the Moto2 class at Qatar which is provisionally scheduled for the 8th March.