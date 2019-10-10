Brazil to make MotoGP return in 2022

MotoGP will return to Brazil in 2022 after a five-year deal was agreed between Dorna Sports and Rio Motorsports.

The Brazilian Grand Prix will be held at the new Rio Motorpark Circuit, located in Deodoro. The new circuit is due to be completed in 2021. It will be a 2.8 mile track, comprising of seven left-handed and six right-handed corners. An approximate MotoGP lap-time at the circuit is 1:38s.

Dorna Sports signed a preliminary agreement last year for MotoGP to return to Brazil. As part of that deal, a new track would be constructed in Rio de Janeiro.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, commented:

“I’m very proud to announce that MotoGP will be returning to race in Rio de Janeiro. It’s one of the world’s truly iconic cities and in such an amazing country. Brazil is an important market for motorcycles, motorcycle racing and motorsport, with a history to be proud of – and a future that I’m excited to see MotoGP play such a vital part as we return in 2022.”

The 2022 race will be the first Brazilian Grand Prix since 2004. The previous event was held at Jacarepagua between 1995 and 2004. Jacarepagua was demolished to make way for the Olympic Park in 2016. The Brazilian Grand Prix has also been held at Goiania and Interlagos.

The 2004 race was won by Makota Tamada, with Max Biaggi and Nicky Hayden completing the podium.

The Mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Marcelo Crivella, added:

“The construction of the Deodoro racetrack is a spectacular project, with an extraordinary investment that will generate 7,000 jobs and make Rio regain the leading role in major competitions.

“We will take development to a region of the city with many needs, which is the West Zone, and stimulate tourism. All this without the City putting a penny into the project, since the whole investment will be the responsibility of the concessionaire.”

As a result of Brazil being added to the calendar, it’s likely that there will be 22 races in 2022. Finland joins the calendar next season, whilst a street circuit in Indonesia is set for 2021.