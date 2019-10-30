Our Motorsports to run full Xfinity campaign in 2020

The 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will see a new face on the grid. On Wednesday at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, Our Motorsports announced it will run the full 2020 Xfinity season with the #02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by team manager Andy Seuss.

“We’re excited to be expanding to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2020,” team owner Chris Our said in a team release. “NASCAR’s marketing platform offers an opportunity like no other for both our existing partners and potential new partners. We have a great group of employees at Our Motorsports, who continue to work hard to grow the team. I am looking forward to getting to Daytona in February and seeing the No. 02 on the track.”

Since 2016, Seuss has sporadically raced in the ARCA Menards Series with Our Motorsports, a North Carolina-based team. The team has also fielded cars in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, with Seuss being a two-time champion of the now-defunct Southern Modified Tour. Our will continue to field a part-time car in ARCA in 2020.

Although he has never attempted an Xfinity race, Seuss ran his first national series event in 2016 in the Truck Series with FDNY Racing. Three years later, he made his Monster Energy Cup Series début with Rick Ware Racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, where he finished twenty-eighth. In the Southern Modifieds, he had twenty-two career victories to go with his 2014 and 2015 titles. As a Whelen Modified racer, the New Hampshire native has thirteen top-ten finishes in fourteen years of competition, with a best run of third at Myrtle Beach Speedway in 2017.

“Chris Our has been a huge influence and supporter of helping to continue the dream of competing at the highest level in NASCAR,” Seuss stated. “He is a great guy, whose passion for motorsports has helped countless drivers over the years live their dreams to compete for wins every weekend.”

Seuss and Our’s first race will be the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. In the two’s most recent run at the superspeedway in the ARCA Menards Series, Seuss finished ninth.