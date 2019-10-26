OtherMoto3

Will Lorenzo Dalla Porta be crowned Moto3 Champion?

by Adnan El-Farzazi
written by Adnan El-Farzazi
Lorenzo Deala Porta

Lorenzo Dalla Porta can seal up the 2019 Moto3 Championship at the Australian GP with the backdrop of the picturesque Philip island. He will need a mere 3 points Lead over Aron Canet in order to round off what has been a fantastic season in the class.

A win will guarantee that the Spaniard moves up to Moto2 next season as a GP champion, unfortunately for Aron Canet his last two race finishes or lack off have meant that the title is in essence only a mathematical possibility rather than a reality.

Aron Canet
Credit: MotoGP.com

However stranger things have happened and lets not forget the late Nicky Haydens 2006 Motogp championship win and further compounded The Leopard racing team man has not had great results at Philip island with only one top ten at the beautiful Australian circuit previously.

As the saying goes, “Heavy the head that wears the crown“, its all for Lorenzo Dalla Porta to lose.  3rd place is in contention with Tony Arbolino, Marcos Ramirez and John Mcphee all hoping to come out on top.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail

Adnan has been riding motorcycles since 11 off-road and rides his road bikes all year round. He is a massive fan of all racing, 4 or 2 wheeled. However his true passion is for 2 wheeled racing. Attending races in British Superbikes, World SBK and MotoGP with an interest in Road Racing, especially the Isle of Man TT.

Related articles

Preview: 2019 FIA World Endurance Championship – 6 Hours of Fuji

Foster takes victory as championship rivals Alvarez & Maloney collide

Lights-to-flag win for Double R’s Louis Foster

Foster seals crucial double Silverstone pole position

PREVIEW: British F4 – Silverstone

Sensational Canet takes victory at Aragon while Dalla Porta struggles

Aron Canet storms to Aragon Pole

Webster Wins As Title Rivals Come To Blows

Brabham Elated With Maiden Porsche Carrera Cup GB Class Victory

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More