Brad Binder sets the pace in Valencia

Brad Binder has carried his fine form from the last two races over to the final round of the season in Valencia as the South African dominated proceedings in the Moto2 Free Practice.

Binder set a new lap record on his way to top the timesheets in Valencia, finishing +0.576s ahead of Augusto Fernandez and + 0.671s ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Sam Lowes had a much stronger start to his weekend, finishing fourth in both sessions ahead of Free Practice one pacesetter Stefano Manzi.

Newly announced Ajo Motorsport rider Tetsuta Nagashima ended the day in 6th ahead of second Speed Up rider Jorge Navarro.

Mattia Pasini completed the top 8 ahead of Tom Luthi who had a difficult opening day, as the Swiss rider prepares to battle Binder and Navarro for 2nd in the overall standings.

Nicolo Bulega rounded out the top 10 with Marcel Schrotter and Luca Marini trailing the Italian.

2019 Moto2 World Champion Alex Marquez had an unusually slow day, finishing 13th in the overall standings, +0.965s behind Binder’s lap record time.

Lorenzo Baldassarri ended the day in 14th ahead of rookies Jorge Martin and Enea Bastianini.

Jake Dixon returns to Valencia, a track where he last rode at in 2017, and finished his first day onboard the Angel Nieto KTM in 17th overall ahead of Andrea Locatelli, Bo Bendsneyder and Dixon’s 2020 teammate at Petronas, Xavi Vierge.

Iker Lecuona‘s replacement Sean Dylan Kelly finished his first day as a Moto2 rider at the bottom of the timesheets, +3.236s off the pace.

Moto2 return to the track tomorrow morning at 10:55 local time, with Qualifying at 15:05.