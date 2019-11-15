Tetsuta Nagashima joins Ajo for 2020

Tetsuta Nagashitma will move to the Ajo Racing Team for the 2020 Moto2 World Championship as he joins Jorge Martin.

Nagashima will replace the already announced Iker Lecuona who will instead replace Hafizh Syahrin in the Tech 3 KTM team in MotoGP.

The Japanese rider has shown his speed throughout the 2019 season, consistently running at the front of the field.

Nagashima is yet to take a Moto2 podium but has a best result on a 5th place finish taken in the 2019 season.

The current ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team rider made his Moto2 debut in 2013 at the Japanese Grand Prix on board the Motobi.

Nagashima made his full time debut in 2014, but a tough season saw him part ways with his TSR team at the British Grand Prix.

Nagashima returned to the Moto2 class at the final round of the season.

In 2016 Nagashima took part in two races with the Ajo Motorsport Academy team, before making a full-time return with the Teluru SAG Team in 2017.

He ended the 2017 season 26th overall and joined the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia for the 2018 season.

Nagashima had a better 2018 season, finishing 20th in the overall standings, taking his best result of 8th in Thailand.

For 2019, Nagashima joined Remy Gardner in the ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team which gave the 27-year-old take his first pole position at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Nagashima currently lies 13th in the 2019 Moto2 Championship.

He will join Aki Ajo‘s Ajo Motorsport team for the 2020 season, as they return to Kalex chassis.