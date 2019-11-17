Brazilian GP qualifying as expected for Williams

ROKiT Williams Racing, had another tricky qualifying, as they start at the back of the grid ahead of 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. George Russell out-qualified his teammate and will start in eighteenth, where as Robert Kubica will start in nineteenth along side McLaren F1 Team driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

Russell expressed he felt his car during qualifying was good and he said it was a fun experience to get the chance to drive round the Autódromo José Carlos Pace in Interlagos. The Briton qualified in eighteenth place on the grid, in front of his teammate.

“Qualifying was as we expected. The car felt pretty decent and it was good fun driving around this circuit.“

Russell explained, that he was pleased with his performance as he out-qualified his teammate for the twentieth time this season. He suggested, that himself and Williams knew where they would be, and they have to make the most of the tricky situation they have fallen into.

“We are where we are, and we tried to make the most of it. It’s always tricky when the track is improving so much with every lap. I was pretty pleased with my effort, however, there was a bit more time on the table.”

Kubica communicated, that he felt he had done a good job within qualifying explaining he felt the FW42 was good underneath him, even after the crash which he had in the free practice session on Friday.

“Today was a good day and the car felt fine, even after the disappointment of missing all of Friday. The track is challenging, nice to drive, although we did struggle with grip.“

The Pole, looked on to the race, conveying that the team have to me realistic with the aims of the position. But, Kubica added the team moral is still there and they are hoping for a good race.

“We will try our best tomorrow, but, being realistic, it will be difficult. Spirits remain high with the boys, and with the team, so let’s hope for some chances in the race.”