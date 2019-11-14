Road Racing

Peter Hickman dominates Qualifying one to seal provisional Macau pole

by Ryan Lilly
written by Ryan Lilly
Peter Hickman backed up his earlier Free Practice form to take provisional pole in Macau. (Credit: Macau Grand Prix)

Three times Macau winner, Peter Hickman, has taken provisional pole position for the 53rd Edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix after dominating the first of two Qualifying sessions.

Dominating Thursday evening’s on-track action, the MGM by Bathams BMW rider stormed to the top of the timesheets with a lap time of 2:25.100 that saw the British Superbike rider end +1.738s clear of Michael Rutter.

John McGuinness had an impressive showing onboard the Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati, completing the provisional front row on the V4 Panigale, with teammate David Johnson in 4th.

Horst Saiger currently lies in 5th ahead of Irishman Derek Shiels and Macau Grand Prix returnee Lee Johnston.

Davey Todd heads the third row, +5.194s off Hickman’s best time, with Didier Grams and Erno Kostamo alongside him.

Robert Hodson just missed out on a top ten spot, lying 11th ahead of Phillip Crowe and Czech rider Marek Cerveny.

Gary Johnston ended the opening Qualifying session in 14th ahead of Michael Sweeney and 16 time Isle Of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson who makes his Macau return.

Brian McCormack finished the session in 17th ahead of Sam West and Paul Jordan, whilst Steve Heneghan rounded out the top 20.

The second and final Qualifying session for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place on Friday (15th) with their session starting at 07:30 local time.

PosRiderTeamManufacturerLaptime+/-
1Peter HickmanMGM by BathamsBMW2:25.100
2Michael RutterMGM by BathamsHonda2:26.838+1.738
3John McGuinnessTak Chun Group by PBM DucatiDucati2:27.186+2.086
4David JohnsonTak Chun Group by PBM DucatiDucati2:27.693+2.593
5Horst SaigerSaiger RacingYamaha2:28.225+3.125
6Derek SheilsBurrows Engineering / RK RacingSuzuki2:29.829+4.729
7Lee JohnstonAshcourt RacingBMW2:30.136+5.036
8Davey ToddMGM by Penz13BMW2:30.294+5.194
9Didier GramsG&G MotorsportBMW2:30.504+5.404
10Erno KostamoMGM by Penz13BMW2:30.622+5.522
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Ryan Lilly

19 Year old passionate for all things Motorsport. Love motorcycle racing and aim for a future based in the paddock. Work at British Superbikes

Related articles

Peter Hickman eyes fourth Macau win

Callum Ilott Unsure, But Intrigued Over Potential Use of DRS For Macau...

Peter Hickman wins red flagged Superbike race

Lee Johnston takes Maiden TT win after Supersport Corker

Johnston, Cummins and Hickman set the pace in Sunday’s Qualifying

Dean Harrison leads the charge on the Island

Isle of Man TT: Dunlop Smashes Records to take Lightweight TT Victory

Isle of Man TT: Michael Rutter Breaks Speed Record to Win TT...

Isle of Man TT: Peter Hickman secures maiden victory in Superstock Race

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More