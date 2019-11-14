Peter Hickman dominates Qualifying one to seal provisional Macau pole

Three times Macau winner, Peter Hickman, has taken provisional pole position for the 53rd Edition of the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix after dominating the first of two Qualifying sessions.

Dominating Thursday evening’s on-track action, the MGM by Bathams BMW rider stormed to the top of the timesheets with a lap time of 2:25.100 that saw the British Superbike rider end +1.738s clear of Michael Rutter.

John McGuinness had an impressive showing onboard the Tak Chun Group by PBM Ducati, completing the provisional front row on the V4 Panigale, with teammate David Johnson in 4th.

Horst Saiger currently lies in 5th ahead of Irishman Derek Shiels and Macau Grand Prix returnee Lee Johnston.

Davey Todd heads the third row, +5.194s off Hickman’s best time, with Didier Grams and Erno Kostamo alongside him.

Robert Hodson just missed out on a top ten spot, lying 11th ahead of Phillip Crowe and Czech rider Marek Cerveny.

Gary Johnston ended the opening Qualifying session in 14th ahead of Michael Sweeney and 16 time Isle Of Man TT winner Ian Hutchinson who makes his Macau return.

Brian McCormack finished the session in 17th ahead of Sam West and Paul Jordan, whilst Steve Heneghan rounded out the top 20.

The second and final Qualifying session for the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix takes place on Friday (15th) with their session starting at 07:30 local time.